Swiss National Bank hikes key interest rate in line with Fed

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss National Bank has raised its key interest rate. It comes as other central banks in Europe are expected to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve’s playbook, to tame inflation. Switzerland’s central bank hiked its policy rate Thursday by half a percentage point, to 1%. The Swiss bank said that while inflation has eased in recent months, consumer prices still accelerated to 3% in November. That’s above its target but much lower than what has been seen in the 19-country euro area, the U.K. or the U.S. It said it couldn’t rule out further moves to make borrowing more expensive.

