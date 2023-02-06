Grace returns to states, winning the High Desert Championship 54-33 over Butte County

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Grace Grizzlies are heading back to the 1AD1 state tournament thanks to a 54-33 win over Butte County Monday night to win the High Desert Conference Championship.

The Grizzlies took the lead from the get-go and entered the fourth quarter up by 20 points.

Grace held that advantage throughout to win the district championship by 21 points and return to states.

Next up, the 1AD1 state tournament begins in the Boise area Thursday, Feb. 16th for Grace, while Butte County's season comes to an end.