Tom Sandoval speaks out in wake of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cheating scandal

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Tom Sandoval has issued an apology, but not to the person expected.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star posted a statement on his verified Instagram account over the weekend after he reportedly split from longtime girlfriend and castmate, Ariana Madix.

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation,” the statement began. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

Sandoval was referring to his friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, with whom he is part owner of Schwartz and Sandy’s Lounge in Los Angeles.

“Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families,” Sandoval wrote, adding that he “will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners.”

“Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong,” Sandoval wrote. “I’m so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions.”

The drama comes after allegations that Sandoval cheated on Madix with their fellow costar, Raquel Leviss.

CNN has reached out to reps for Madix and Leviss for comment.

A statement was posted on the Instagram page for Schwartz and Sandy’s after it was slammed on Yelp with negative reviews.

“In light of the recent news we appreciate the many words of support but we also understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our businesses,” the statement reads. “However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality.”

“We appreciate that you may feel a certain way but please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business,” the statement continued. “There are four more people involved in this venture other than just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.