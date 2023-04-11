Boeing sees airplane deliveries jump on return of the 787

Boeing is edging out European rival Airbus in the latest figures on orders and deliveries for new airline planes. Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 64 planes in March, nearly as many as it shipped in January and February combined, and three more than Airbus shipped last month. Most of the Boeing deliveries were 737 Max jets, but the company also shipped seven of the bigger 787 jets after resolving regulators questions about pressure seals on the planes. Deliveries are an important source of cash for Boeing, which is trying to bounce back after losing more than $5 billion last year.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.