Brother: Authorities told family that body of missing Missouri ER doctor was found in Arkansas

CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The brother of a Missouri ER doctor who has been missing for more than a week says that his body has been found in Arkansas. Dr. John Forsyth was last heard from in text messages around 7 a.m. May 21. His brother, Richard Forsyth, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that authorities called the family to say that his brother’s body has been found in northwest Arkansas. He provided no other details. Messages left with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were not immediately returned. Forsyth was reported missing when he failed to show up for work that day at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, a town of 3,100 residents deep in the Missouri Ozarks.

