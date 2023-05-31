3 things to know this morning – May 31, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Demand for teen mental healthcare is on the rise according to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The Behavioral Health Center in Idaho Falls has added more space and the staff can now accept patients as young as 12-years old. They stress that it's important to talk with your children and ask questions.

2. The Teton County, Idaho Driver’s License Department will be closed until further notice due to staffing shortages. Driver’s licenses can be issued at the Madison County DMV in Rexburg by appointment only or at Fremont County, where no appointment is needed.

3. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Madison, Jefferson, and Fremont counties. One area of concern is Beaver Dick Park in Madison County. Many of the lower campsites in the park are under water.