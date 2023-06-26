BET Awards 2023: See who won

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The 2023 edition of the BET Awards took place Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The evening celebrated hip-hop’s 50th anniversary and featured a tribute performance to the late Tina Turner. Latto and Coco Jones were among the winners announced during the broadcast.

A full list of nominees follows, with the winners indicated in bold.

Album of the Year

“Anyways, Life’s Great” – GloRilla

“Breezy” – Chris Brown

“God Did” – DJ Khaled

“Her Loss” – Drake & 21 Savage

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”- Kendrick Lamar

“Renaissance” – Beyoncé – *WINNER (TIE)

“SOS” – Sza – *WINNER (TIE)

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

Sza – *WINNER

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown – *WINNER (TIE)

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher – *WINNER (TIE)

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage – *WINNER

Dvsn

Flo

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy” (remix) – Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day” – Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”- King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’” – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla & Cardi B

“Wait For U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems – *WINNER

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto – *WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar – *WINNER

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace)” – Chris Brown

“2 Million Up” – Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Kill Bill” – Sza – *WINNER

“Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$ap Rocky for Awge

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor – *WINNER

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones – *WINNER

Doechii

Flo

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Bless Me” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – *WINNER

“Finished (Live)” – Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy” – Cece Winans

“Kingdom” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New” – Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory” – Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2)” – PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé – *WINNER

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake feat. 21 Savage

“Kill Bill” – Sza

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) – *WINNER

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

K.O (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

BET Her

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé – *WINNER

“Her” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players” – Coi Leray

“Special” – Lizzo

Best Movie

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – *WINNER

“Creed 3”

“Emancipation”

“Nope”

“The Woman King”

“Till”

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris – *WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett – *WINNER

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin – *WINNER

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese – *WINNER

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts – *WINNER

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.