‘World’s Largest’ Buc-ee’s store opens in Sevierville, Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE, Tennessee (WYFF) — The world’s largest Buc-ee’s is now open in Sevierville, Tennessee, which is only about 2.5 hours from the Upstate.

The famous roadside chain, with a very loyal following, opened Monday at 170 Buc-ee’s Boulevard, that’s off the 407 exit in Sevierville.

Amanda Marr, the director of marketing and communications for the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce, told WYFF News 4’s Gabrielle Komorowski in May that the store would include 120 gas pumps and EV charging stations, a more-than-200-foot-long car wash, and about 74,000 square feet of all that Buc-ee’s goodness — the brisket, the pulled pork, all the baked goods.

Sevierville is the hometown of country music superstar Dolly Parton.

“If you’re a Dolly fan and you’ve never been to Sevierville, what are you waiting for? There is so much to do here that’s related to Dolly, and Downtown Sevierville is a great place to start. You get to see the bronze statue of Dolly Parton, which has been there since 1987,” Marr said in May.

“We’ve also got a wonderful mural on the side of The Pines downtown. And The Pines, for those who don’t know, was the original theater where Dolly played her first paying gig at the age of 10,” Marr said.

Marr said other attractions in Sevierville include a new digital cinematic experience called Xperia Ocean Journey, which takes people under the sea.

And Marr suggests people visit Skyland Ranch, which is a mountaintop attraction with miniature animals, including horses, goats, cows and donkeys. She said Skyland Ranch has the longest mountain coaster in the southeast. It’s called The Wild Stallion.

She said there are many unique places for visitors to stay when they visit the Smokies.

