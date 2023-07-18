City of Pocatello seeks community input on trail vision

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello is looking for continued community feedback and participation on trail accessibility, sustainability, and diversity.

The City is working alongside the US Forest Service (USFS), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG), and Bannock County in this project.

Community members can complete a survey by clicking HERE.

The goal is to protect natural and cultural resources, promote safety, and provide users with opportunities for solitude and stewardship. To learn more about Pocatello Trail Mapping, click HERE.

In 2021, the City created multiple focus groups, which included agencies and stakeholders who enjoyed the outdoors. A draft vision for local trails and an app for assessing how well the trails matched the vision were created.

People can give real-time updates by downloading the app to their phone or tablet. Here is a video demonstrating how the survey works whether you are using your browser or the app.

All data from this assessment effort will be shared publicly in real-time. Results will be shared with the community this fall once a compiled prioritized list of improvement projects has been created to reflect an official regional trail map for agency review and adoption.

You can contact Hannah Sanger, Pocatello Science and Environment Division Administrator, at hsanger@pocatello.gov or Maren Hunter, Outdoor Recreation Manager, at mhunter@pocatello.gov with any questions about this effort or how you can participate.