Snoop Dogg donated $10K to elderly Hilton Head Island woman faced with losing her family’s land

(CNN) — Snoop Dogg is the latest celebrity to donate to a GoFundMe campaign for a nonagenarian battling over her family’s land.

A rep for the rapper/entrepreneur confirmed to CNN that he made a $10,000 donation to Josephine Wright, whose 1.8-acre parcel of land Hilton Head Island, South Carolina is at the center of a legal battle with developers. The land has been in Wright’s husband’s family since the Civil War.

“I did it from the heart,” Snoop Dogg told CNN in a statement. “She reminds me of my mother and grandmother.”

Wright, 93, has been sued by a developer who claimed that her satellite dish, shed, and screened-in porch were delaying the construction of planned new homes because it was encroaching on their property.

She filed a countersuit alleging a “constant barrage of tactics of intimidation, harassment, trespass, to include this litigation in an effort to force her to sell her property.”

Her struggle has touched the hearts of other celebrities as well.

Studio head/actor/director Tyler Perry posted about her on his verified Instagram account, writing, “please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight.”

