Bangladesh’s ruling and opposition parties hold rallies over who should oversee the next election

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Bangladesh’s governing and opposition parties have held separate rallies over who should oversee the next general election, expected to be held early next year. Despite huge crowds, both rallies were peaceful, with a large security presence. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says the election should be held under her leadership, but the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia wants Hasina to step down so a non-party caretaker government can be installed to oversee the election. Zia and Hasina are archrivals and have led the country at different times since 1991. Bangladesh is a parliamentary democracy with a history of violence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.