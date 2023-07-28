Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are demanding the release of a transcript from a new FBI witness, saying it contradicts Republicans’ claims in the vast congressional inquiry into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on House Oversight Committee, sent a letter Friday to committee chair James Comer, R-Ky., asking him to produce the transcribed interview that took place this month with an FBI agent who worked on the federal investigation into the younger Biden’s taxes and foreign business dealings. Republicans responded that the transcript was going through the “normal review process” and would be released after the fact.

