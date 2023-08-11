A mudslide kills at least 2 in China while rain from Khanun cancels some trains in the northeast
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese state news agency says a mudslide caused by torrential rains killed at least two people on the outskirts of Xi’an in the country’s west. Meanwhile, some trains in the northeast were canceled as a powerful storm lashes the region. The Xinhua News Agency said 16 people were missing after the mudslide. Parts of China suffer heavy rains and flooding every summer, but this year has been unusually severe in some areas, while other regions struggle with drought that is damaging crops. Some train services in Shenyang, the biggest city in China’s northeast, and surrounding Liaoning province were suspended due to heavy rains caused by Khanun.