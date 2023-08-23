Oahu doctor opens a medical clinic as his retirement activity

By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV) — An Oahu doctor opened a medical clinic as a retirement hobby. Dr. Kore Liow says when he moved to Hawaii he realized he had the power to improve the medical experience for patients – and more.

Liow and his wife, Michelle, moved here from Kansas in 2009, and planned on traveling and relaxing at the beach. But after he got here, he didn’t want to hang up his stethoscope.

“I moved to the island to retire 14 years ago. One of the things I found was how long people have to wait to get specialty care,” he noted.

“He realized there’s a shortage of neurologists here so he decided to take up the call,” Michelle added.

He also noticed some people couldn’t get medical care due to lack of insurance, so the Liows opened Hawaii Pacific Neuroscience.

“We get the privilege and honor of putting ourselves out there and use our life savings to establish an organization to make sure we take care of all insurance types regardless of payment ability,” Kore said. “This is the best retirement job I could ever ask for.”

He heads up the operators while Michelle manages the administrative work. His patients have Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, brain tumors, or epilepsy. He has brought research trials to the Islands to help them.

“One thing we’re really proud of is being able to bring research to Hawaii, which is so important especially for the locals. Not everyone has the resources to fly to Mayo Clinic or the mainland for this amazing opportunity,” Kore said.

He trains the next generation.

“We have a summer internship program for undergrads. We have about 2,000 students at the med school who we’re mentoring,” he said.

Research coordinator Erick Delgado is one of his young hires.

“I graduated last year and wasn’t sure if I was going to move to the mainland, but thankfully after finding this job I was able to stay here,” Delgado said.

Not everybody wants to be as ambitious as 55-year-old Kore in their retirement, but the general advice applies.

“People who age well have a purpose in their lives,” he said; advice backed up by science from the neuroscientist.

