NASCAR driver Ryan Preece gets medical clearance to return home after terrifying crash at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Ryan Preece is headed home from the hospital about 12 hours after his car rolled roughly a dozen times during a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway. Stewart-Haas Racing says Preece is traveling back to North Carolina after getting clearance from doctors at Halifax Health Medical Center. The team earlier said Preece was “awake, alert and mobile” and “had been communicating with family and friends.” The 32-year-old Preece was able to climb out of his mangled No. 41 Ford on Saturday night with help before emergency workers put him on a gurney and into an ambulance. He initially went to the track’s infield care center before being transported to Halifax Health for overnight observation.

