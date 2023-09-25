Local choir students to perform with legendary rock band

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Hillcrest High School Choir is bringing the small-town feel to the big stage at the Mountain America Center performing with British-American rock band Foreigner.

The choir will be singing the band's iconic song 'I Want to Know What Love Is.'

When Jonathan Rose started teaching Hillcrest Chorale just this year, he didn't expect to be given this opportunity. "I got this call in April, and it hadn't quite hit me," Rose said. "When that phone call hit, I was like, 'Oh, okay great!' And as I continued to work with Foreigner and their group to put this together it became more and more real. When I told the students their jaws dropped to the floor. They were just so enthusiastic about it and they've been so excited since."

They got this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity after some connections were able to connect Foreigner with the choir. Foreigner has asked for local choirs across the county to perform with them in past performances, but this is the first for Hillcrest Chorale.

Students say at the end of last school year, the choir program took a hit losing a teacher and many singers. They say this opportunity has given them a new light and confidence. "We have grown so much since last year and so I think that we're gonna kill it. I mean we were the school chosen out of all of Idaho to be able to do this," choir Vice President Casaya Bunnage said.

Although Foreigner's top hits were from the '70s and '80s, these students are no strangers to these Juke Box Heroes. "I'm super hyped. I grew up on Foreigner... I just started listening to a bunch of their music as a kid, kind of just listened to all of it," Choir President Carter Daw said.

The performance is on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are limited, but there are still a few more left, prices vary.