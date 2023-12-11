Young girl spreads Christmas spirit during cleanup efforts in Tennessee

By Tony Garcia

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A young girl decided to provide some holiday cheer amid the devastation left behind by the tornado in Clarksville on Sunday.

While people gathered to join Montgomery County politicians in cleanup efforts on Jackie Lorraine Drive on Sunday, a little girl named Ellie broke into song for the people, giving an impromptu rendition of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Ellie belted out the famous Christmas in front of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, Senator Bill Powers, and Representative Jeff Burkhart, on the driveway of a damaged home.

The Clarksville Police Department said Ellie’s family home sustained damage during the tornado on Saturday.

