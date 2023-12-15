Record number of graduates to cross stage at ISU commencement

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University will confer 1,357 degrees and certificates at the Winter Commencement ceremony, 11 a.m. Dec. 16 in Holt Arena.

More than 300 students are expected to walk across the stage Saturday, a record number for winter commencement ceremonies.

The degrees include 754 degrees in Fall 2023, and 603 degrees in Summer 2023.

Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee will confer degrees for his final commencement. Student speaker Selena Drolet-Palmer and State Board of Education member Cindy Siddoway will give remarks.

The institutional reader is Geoffrey Bennett. The “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Alma Mater Hymn” will be performed by Miren Gabiola.