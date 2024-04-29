Skip to Content
Idaho

Idaho Gives kicks off Monday

today at 6:25 PM
Published 6:33 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Monday marks the start of Idaho's largest online fundraising event of the year Idaho Gives.

Local non-profits kicked-off the week of giving at the Colonial Theater in downtown Idaho Falls.

The event, created and run by the Idaho Nonprofit Center, provides people the opportunity to give back to more than 9,000 local nonprofits which provide resources for families when needed.

"I can't believe how many, nonprofits fill in the gaps of things that other people can't do, other businesses or governmental entities can't do. It's so important. And as I looked around the room, I looked at each and every one of you, and I could I could think of one way, at least one way that I've been impacted by every single one of your nonprofits, which is so cool," Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti said.

For more information on how to donate this week or to get involved, click HERE.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8.

