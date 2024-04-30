Car crashes into store after high-speed chase

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A high-speed chase ends with a car crashing into the White Eagle convenience store in Blackfoot.

According to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, at approximately 10:06 PM Deputies made a traffic stop on a White Camaro in the area of Maverick in Blackfoot. Contact was made with the male driver and vehicle's sole occupant on the traffic stop. While conducting the traffic stop, Deputies advised the driver that they could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver then fled the area at a high rate of speed. As Deputies attempted to catch back up to the vehicle, it crossed the railroad tracks at Judicial and NW Main St, lost control, and crashed into the White Eagle convenience store. The driver was located immediately after the accident attempting to flee on foot. He was taken into custody and has been transported to the jail pending the conclusion of an investigation at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office will release the sum of the charges and the suspect’s information later today, if possible.

Several 5-gallon bottles of propane were struck during the crash. There was no explosion, but Blackfoot Fire and Idaho Power were asked to respond and assist. Multiple people in the area reported a loss of their residential power.

This is a developing story we will bring you more information as it becomes available.