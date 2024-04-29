Idaho Falls man injured after approaching bison too closely in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Yellowstone National Park officials say a 40-year-old Idaho Falls man approached a bison too closely (within 25 yards) on the afternoon of April 21 and was injured by the bison.

The incident occurred on the West Entrance Road near the Seven Mile Bridge, located seven miles east of the park’s West Entrance.

Rangers responded to the area after receiving a report of an individual who harassed a herd of bison and kicked a bison in the leg. They located the suspect's vehicle near the West Entrance and stopped it in the town of West Yellowstone, Montana.

Clarence Yoder was arrested and charged with being under the influence of alcohol to a degree that may endanger oneself, disorderly conduct as to create or maintain a hazardous condition, approaching wildlife and disturbing wildlife.

The driver of the vehicle Yoder traveled in, 37-year-old McKenna Bass of Idaho Falls, was also arrested and cited for driving under the influence, interference for failure to yield to emergency light activation and disturbing wildlife.

Yoder sustained minor injuries from the encounter with the bison. Rangers transported Yoder to a nearby medical facility where he was medically evaluated, treated and released from medical care. He then was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Yoder and Bass appeared in court on April 22 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. At this point, these are merely allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Each violation can result in fines up to $5,000 and six months in jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is the first reported incident of a visitor being injured by a bison in 2024. The last reported incident occurred on July 17, 2023. There was one reported incident in 2023 and three in 2022.

Visitors: It’s your responsibility to respect safety regulations and view wildlife from a safe distance.