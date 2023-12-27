Two lucky lottery numbers announced for Idaho’s $1,000,000 Raffle

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers for the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle.

The winning numbers are 106522 and 091588.

The numbers were announced Wednesday evening shortly before 6 p.m.

The raffle also offered more prizes than previous games, including two $10,000 prizes, 150 prizes of $100, 300 prizes of $50, 2900 prizes of $25, and 14,500 prizes of $15, the lottery said.

Players can check their tickets for winners at idaholottery.com, by calling the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline at (208) 334-4656, using the Idaho Lottery’s free, mobile Check-a-Ticket app, or by visiting an Idaho Lottery retail location.

Lottery officials said all winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on December 27, 2023, to claim their prizes. Idaho Lottery offices are open from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM Mountain Time, Monday through Friday, excluding State holidays. Players may also mail their winning tickets to Lottery Offices for payment. All other prizes may be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.

The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $1,500,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings this year, they reported.