Impress your friends with some new appetizers for your Super Bowl Party

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – If you're looking for new appetizers to spice up your Super Bowl parties, try taking a master class with the Idaho Commercial Kitchen in Idaho Falls Tuesday night.

Chef Randy Lords plans to teach participants how to make four dishes; Pineapple Mango Salsa, Garlic Parmesan Bacon Bites, Kickin' Cheesy Bear Smokies and Candied Bacon Crackers.

"I want people to enjoy food again. So, everything that I teach is usually hands on. We make everything from scratch," Chef Lords says.

He came on Local News 8 in the Morning to give us a "taste" of what people can expect to learn with some helpful cooking hacks and information as well.

The 'Super Bites Showdown: Easy & Tasty Appetizers for the Big Game' class is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Idaho Commercial Kitchen located at 2296 N. Yellowstone Hwy. Bay 1.

As of Tuesday morning, Chef Lords says he can take about five to ten more students for the evening's class.