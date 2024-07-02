Skip to Content
News

Google falling short of important climate target, cites electricity needs of AI

KIFI
By
Published 10:01 AM

Associated Press

Google, which has an ambitious plan to address climate change with cleaner operations, came nowhere close to its goals last year, according to the company’s annual Environmental Report Tuesday. Instead of going down, its emissions grew 13% in 2023. The tech giant’s total energy consumption has more than doubled just since 2019. Google attributes the climb to artificial intelligence and the demand it puts on data centers.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content