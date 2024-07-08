Australia appoints special envoy to confront a rise in antisemitism across the country

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has named a special envoy to confront a rise in antisemitism across the country since the Israel-Hamas war began. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday a similar envoy will also soon be appointed to challenge Islamophobia in Australia, and both will promote social cohesion. Albanese’s own Sydney office has been targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti as rival activists clash over the Israel-Hamas war in Australian cities and university campuses. Albanese appointed Sydney lawyer and business executive Jillian Segal as “special envoy to combat antisemitism in Australia” for three years. She will consult with community groups and report back to Albanese and Multicultural Affairs Minister Andrew Giles.

