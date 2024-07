IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Sidewalk Chalk Festival is looking for artists to color the streets of Downtown and compete for prizes.

The event kicks off the morning of July 20 between 5:00-9:00 a.m. depending on how early artists want to begin. It is free to register.

Judging begins at 4:30 p.m. with an award ceremony to follow at 6:00 p.m.

