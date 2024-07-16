Chinese swimmers will be under scrutiny at the Paris Olympics after positive doping tests revealed
AP National Writer
Few athletes will be under as much scrutiny at the Paris Olympics as the swimmers from China. Belated revelations that nearly two dozen elite Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Tokyo Games — and were allowed to compete with no ramifications — have raised major concerns from the rest of the world about the seriousness of anti-doping efforts. The sport has endured its share of scandals over the decades. From the East Germans systematic, state-sponsored program of the 1970s and ’80s to a previous Chinese doping ring in the 1990s, this all feels familiar to those who’ve been around the pool for a while.