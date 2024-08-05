Senator Crapo celebrates $6 million gift to Idaho housing projects

Senator Mike Crapo made a stop in Old Town Pocatello Monday at an event celebrating nearly $6 million in funding given to Idaho Housing projects by the Federal Home Loan Banks of Des Moines.

Over $1 million of that money was given to NeighborWorks Pocatello, a community development organization that builds and renovates homes for low income families in the area.

“Housing is now and has been for years, one of the biggest issues in the state of Idaho and, frankly, one of the biggest issues across this country,” said Senator Crapo during a speech at the event.

Mark Dahlquist, executive director of NeighborWorks Pocatello, said that the organization will use the money to continue building their Park Meadows development–an apartment complex for low income seniors.

NeighborWorks Pocatello also provides home maintenance and financial workshops for homeowners in the community.

"We're happy to help deploy those resources," Dahlquist said. "...Our favorite part is just the satisfaction in changing the lives of the homeowners."

For more information on NeighborWorks Pocatello, visit their website: www.nwpocatello.org.