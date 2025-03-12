Café Zupas to open restaurant in Ammon

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)—Café Zupas announced Wednesday that it will open a restaurant in Ammon. It will be located in a new retail development called Foothills Square, just south of Culver's restaurant and Bass Pro Shops (formerly Cabela's) on 25 East.

This will be the first Café Zupas restaurant in eastern Idaho. The restaurant offers sandwiches, soups, and salads.

Ball Ventures is developing Foothills Square. The company also announced Cafe Zupas will be joining Promontory Point and soon to open Les Schwab tire store.

"We're excited to welcome Café Zupas to Foothills Square and to introduce such a beloved brand to the community," said Tahri Molifua, Ball Ventures' President of Real Estate. "As the first Café Zupas on this side of the state, this opening highlights our vision for Foothills Square as a hub for exciting, diverse, and high-quality retail experiences."

Café Zupas is expected to open sometime in 2026.