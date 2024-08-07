Fugitive ex-Catalan leader plans return to Spain despite threat of arrest over failed secession bid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont says he plans to return to his country on Thursday. Puigdemont fled Spain after organizing an illegal independence referendum in the wealthy Spanish region nearly seven years ago. He faces the likelihood of being arrested. The 61-year-old Puigdemont fled to Belgium after the breakaway bid in October 2017 collapsed. He said Wednesday that he would attend an event organized by his political party Together for Catalonia near Barcelona’s regional parliament building. The event is scheduled hours ahead of a new regional government taking office. He didn’t say when or how he would arrive in Spain.

