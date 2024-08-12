CAIRO (AP) — An antiquities official says a trove of ancient artifacts from Egypt’s last dynasty has been discovered in 63 tombs in the Nile Delta area and experts are working to restore and classify the finds. The artifacts include gold pieces and jewelry dating back to Egypt’s Late and Ptolemaic periods, and some items could be displayed at one of the country’s museums. An Egyptian archaeological mission with the Supreme Council of Antiquities discovered the mud-brick tombs at the Tell al-Deir necropolis in Damietta city in Damietta governorate. The Ptolemaic dynasty was Egypt’s last before it became part of the Roman Empire.

