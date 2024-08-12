‘J6 praying grandma’ avoids prison time and gets 6 months home confinement in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Colorado bed-and-breakfast operator who promotes herself online as the “J6 praying grandma” has been sentenced to six months of home confinement in her Capitol riot case. Prosecutors had sought 10 months behind bars for Rebecca Lavrenz, 72, whose misdemeanor case has become a cause célèbre among conservatives. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui railed against what he described as “offensive” comments Lavrenz has made about the criminal justice system before sentencing her Monday in Washington’s federal court.

