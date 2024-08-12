Sweden drops probe into the expulsion of contestant Joost Klein ahead of Eurovision final

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden has dropped its investigation into a backstage altercation in May involving the Dutch contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest who was expelled from the competition hours before the final. The Swedish Prosecution Authority says it can’t prove that Joost Klein hit the camera the woman was operating with intent or “was capable of causing serious fear.” The last-minute disqualification of fan favorite Klein was unprecedented in the 68-year history of Eurovision. Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS at the time said it was “shocked by the decision.”

