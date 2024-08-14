1 killed, and 10 wounded in an overnight grenade attack outside a hotel in southwest Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say insurgents in an overnight attack threw a grenade at people sitting in front of a hotel in the restive southwest Pakistan, killing one person and wounding 10 more. The attack was the third in as many days in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, as people celebrated the country’s independence day. The separatist Baluch Liberation Army group has claimed responsibility for all the attacks. The latest attack came days after the group warned people not to celebrate the holiday on Wednesday, marking the Aug. 14, 1947, date of Pakistan’s independence from British colonial rule.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.