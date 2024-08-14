A stowaway groundhog is elevated to local icon

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some frozen custard and mini-golf customers in Pennsylvania have made a startling discovery that elevated a humble groundhog to icon status. Some players were maneuvering a mechanical claw to pluck stuffed animals from the glass game case two weeks ago when they realized a real live groundhog was blinking back at them. The animal apparently climbed into the game in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. The critter, dubbed Colonel Custard, has since been set free, but his legend is growing. Staff and owners made T-shirts that read “Respect the Groundhog,” and they are thinking of naming a custard flavor after the intrepid varmint.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.