Australian Olympic Committee hits out at criticism of controversial breaker Rachael Gunn

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian Olympic Committee has criticized an anonymous online petition attacking controversial Paris Games breaking competitor Rachael Gunn, saying the petition was “vexatious, misleading and bullying.” Last weekend, the sport made its Olympic debut. One of the lasting images was the performance of an Australian b-girl known as Raygun — 36-year-old Sydney university professor Gunn — who did a “kangaroo dance” among other questionable moves during her routine, and scored zero points. Gunn was subsequently heavily criticized for her performance with parodies even being played out on a late night television show in the United States. But the AOC on Thursday refuted what it said were numerous erroneous stories about Gunn it says have appeared online since.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.