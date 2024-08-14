Officials probe why robbery suspects had gun of ex-LA officer involved in 2013 shooting spree

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gun registered to infamous former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner was discovered at the Airbnb of two men charged in the robbery of a $1 million watch from Beverly Hills. Federal prosecutors announced the find Tuesday. They say a 21-year-old Columbian man and a 19-year-old Venezuelan man were part of a “crime tourism” group. Dorner is known for going on a nine-day killing rampage targeting law enforcement officials and their family. He died in a dramatic standoff in 2013. A Justice Department spokesperson says authorities are investigating how the killer officer’s gun came into the men’s possession.

