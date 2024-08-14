These six House races are ones to watch in this year’s election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Resources are pouring into the few truly competitive congressional races expected to help determine the balance of power in Washington next year. Democrats need to flip just four seats to take back control of the House while Republicans hope to expand their majority and make it easier to get priorities over the finish line. The most hotly contested races tend to involve newer incumbents still building up their name recognition in narrowly divided swing districts. But a few long-time veterans of Congress are facing competitive contests as well due to demographic shifts in their districts.

