2 French fighter pilots die after colliding with another warplane during training

PARIS (AP) — The French military says two fighter jet pilots were killed after their Rafale warplane collided with another and crashed in northeastern France. The pilot of the other jet ejected and suffered minor injuries. The Defense Ministry says the two aircraft collided Wednesday during a combat maneuver in the Vosges region. The pilots who were killed were on a training mission. Military and judicial investigations are underway into the causes of the accident.

