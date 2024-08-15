A trainee doctor is raped and killed in India, sparking protests and an attack at a medical college

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Police say scores of people went on a rampage at a medical college campus in eastern India, attacking vehicles and ransacking some patient wards during a Wednesday night protest by thousands of people against an alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor last week. The rape incident has triggered protests by doctors and paramedics in several cities across India demanding better and safer working conditions. Police said a 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead on Friday and she had been raped and murdered on the premises of the R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state. A police volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime. Reports of horrific sexual assaults on women have become become familiar in India despite stringent laws.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.