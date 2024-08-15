France honors African soldiers who helped liberate the French Riviera from Nazis 80 years ago

SAINT-RAPHAEL, France (AP) — France is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of the French Riviera in World War II to push back the Nazis. The ceremonies are drawing special attention to the many African soldiers sent from then-French colonies to take part. The Operation Dragoon invasion is sometimes called “the forgotten D-Day.” Starting Aug. 15, 1944, hundreds of thousands of primarily American and French troops landed on the Mediterranean coast for the operation. French President Emmanuel Macron and Cameroonian President Paul Biya are giving speeches at a cemetery holding war dead. Six World War II veterans are slated to receive the Legion of Honor.

