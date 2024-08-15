Thailand’s populist Pheu Thai party gets endorsements to nominate a prime ministerial candidate

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s populist Pheu Thai party has been given support by its major coalition partners to nominate one of its two candidates as the new prime minister, a day after former prime minister Srettha Thavisin was removed by court order over an ethical violation. Pheu Thai’s ruling coalition partners on Thursday have given their endorsement for the party’s candidate, including the Bhumjaithai party, which came third in the election, and the pro-military Phalang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties. Sorawong Thienthong, secretary-general of Pheu Thai, said that the party executives are meeting later Thursday to decide on its prime ministerial nomination in Parliament with a vote scheduled for Friday.

