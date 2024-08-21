PBS’ Judy Woodruff apologizes for an on-air remark about peace talks in Israel

Veteran PBS journalist Judy Woodruff has apologized for remarks she had made regarding former President Donald Trump and negotiations for peace between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. During PBS convention coverage on Monday, Woodruff reported a story that she had read about Trump allegedly urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put off any peace deal until after the U.S. elections. Woodruff now says this was not based on any original reporting by her, and she had not seen later denials of the original reports in Axios and Reuters. Woodruff said on social media that “this was a mistake and I apologize for it.”

