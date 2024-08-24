Removing a manhole cover is stinky, and illegal

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The smell of fresh air was abruptly replaced with that of sewage in Blackfoot on the week of August 18. The cause of this smelly surprise was a blocked sewer.

Someone had removed the cover from a manhole and threw in an assortment of debris, including tree trunks and asphalt chunks. This caused the sewer to back up for over half a mile.

It is against city ordinance to open a sewer manhole if you are not a city employee. Those who do try to tamper with the sewer system may be fined $1,000.00 per incident per person. Additionally, there could be criminal trespassing charges against all individuals involved.

Blockages pose risks to people's homes in the form of flooding. Anyone who causes blockages that pose these damages would bear the responsibility of the repair costs.

If you see someone opening a sewer manhole call 911 and report it. Give a description of the person(s), and if they have a vehicle get the make and color of the vehicle and a license plate number if possible.