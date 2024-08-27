EPA takes charge of Detroit-area cleanup of vaping supplies warehouse destroyed by explosions

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The federal government is leading a cleanup of the hazardous remains of a Detroit-area storage site for vaping supplies. In March, explosions destroyed the building, sent debris flying for miles and killed a man. Goo Smoke Shop in Macomb County was stuffed with vape pens, butane cannisters, nitrous oxide cylinders and lithium batteries. The owner has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 19-year-old man who was struck by a nitrous oxide cannister a quarter-mile away.

