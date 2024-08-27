Ex-gang leader accused of killing Tupac Shakur won’t be released on bond, judge rules

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has again rejected a request to free an ailing former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused in the 1996 killing of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, saying she suspects a cover-up related to the sources of the funds for his bond. The decision Tuesday from Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny came after an attorney for Duane “Keffe D” Davis said he would provide additional financial records to prove that Davis and the music record executive offering to underwrite his $750,000 bail aren’t planning to reap profits from the sale of Davis’ life story and that the money was legally obtained.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.