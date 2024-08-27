Fake online reviews and testimonials are a headache for small businesses. They hope the FTC can help
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Online reviews and testimonials are a key way that small businesses can attract new customers and boost sales of products. But fake reviews and testimonials can make it harder for people to trust what they read online and ultimately hurt businesses. In addition, small businesses can find themselves targeted by bad actors who leave bad reviews. In an effort to combat the problem, the Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on those who perpetuate fake reviews online. It issued a final rule that bans their sale or purchase and allows the agency to seek civil penalties against knowing violators.