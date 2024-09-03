Lebanon’s former central bank governor detained in corruption probe

BEIRUT (AP) — Officials say Lebanon’s controversial former central bank governor has been detained after being questioned in several corruption cases. Salameh served a 30-year term as central bank governor beginning in 1993. Though he was widely celebrated for his role in Lebanon’s economic recovery after a 15-year civil war, Salameh left his post last year under a cloud, with several European countries probing his alleged financial crimes. He was blamed by many in Lebanon of being responsible for the country’s financial crisis since late 2019.Salameh has repeatedly denied allegations of corruption, embezzlement and illicit enrichment. He insists that his wealth comes from inherited properties, investments and his previous job as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch.

