More women had their tubes tied after Roe v. Wade was overturned

A new study shows that more women chose to have their tubes tied after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. The study also shows the biggest increases were in states that ban abortion. It was published Wednesday in JAMA. Researchers examined insurance claims data from 2021 and 2022 for around 4.8 million women who got tubal ligations in 36 states and Washington, D.C. They categorized these places as “banned,” “limited” or “protected,” based on their abortion policies. Procedures to close the fallopian tubes were stable in all three groups pre-Dobbs but rose in all three groups in the latter half of 2022. In banned states, they grew by 3% each month.

