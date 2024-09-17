Small plane lands safely at Boston’s Logan airport with just one wheel deployed

BOSTON (AP) — A small airplane has landed safely at Logan International Airport in Boston despite having just one of its landing wheels deployed. The Cape Air Cessna 402 had two passengers and one crew member when it landed Tuesday afternoon. It had taken off from Logan and then returned, according to an official at Massport, which manages the airport. There were no injuries. Video showed the plane coming into the airport with only one wheel down and landing, with one of its wings resting on the ground. The plane was on its way to Bar Harbor, Maine.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.